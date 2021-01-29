Saturday, January 30th 2021 Show Links
Moray Council agrees to carry out extra gritting to clear road near Craigellachie

by Sean McAngus
January 29, 2021, 2:41 pm Updated: January 29, 2021, 4:21 pm
A council tractor cutting back bushes at the side of the untreated road in Belnagarrow, Craigellachie. More than four inches of snow had fallen.

Moray Council has agreed to carry out additional gritting near Craigellachie following complaints of compacted snow and ice blocking a local road.

Residents had raised concerns with the region’s MP, Douglas Ross, after seeing a council tractor cutting back bushes at the side of a untreated road in Belnagarrow that was covered in four inches of snow.

The local authority has said extra gritting will continue until the road is back to an “acceptable” standard.

Mr Ross, meanwhile, hopes residents will notice a difference in the coming days after gritting takes place on the road.

He said: “I am pleased Moray Council is now taking steps to clear this road, which had clearly become impassable for many vehicles due to compacted snow and ice.

“The issue was initially raised with me because locals could not understand why the council was trimming back bushes rather than gritting the road.

“While I appreciate this work is necessary for road safety and must be completed within a set time frame, shifting snow and ice should clearly be the priority.”

