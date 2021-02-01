Missing Elgin woman found

An Elgin woman who went missing from a hospital has been traced by police.
Carol Russell, also known as Raine or Apple, went missing from Dr Gray’s Hospital on Sunday.
Police confirmed that they had traced Ms Russell and thanked the public for their help.
They posted a statement on social media:
Missing Person – tracedFollowing the appeal in relation to Carol Russell, who had been reported missing from the Elgin area, she has been traced.Thanks to all who commented or shared our post.
Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe