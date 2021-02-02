Witness appeal after motorbike stolen from Moray garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen in Moray.

The blue and white Yamaha DTR 125cc – with registration number K451 VJO – was taken from a private garden on Grange Road, Kinloss.

The theft happened sometime between 11.30pm on January 25 and 7.30am on January 26.

Officers are reviewing available CCTV footage and have issued an appeal to the public.

Constable McDonald, of North East Division, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have seen a motorbike matching the description.

“In particular, I would also appeal to local residents in the Grange Road area to consider if they saw the motorbike or anyone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.