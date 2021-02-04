Friday, February 5th 2021 Show Links
Man charged in connection with break-in at Moray community larder

by Craig Munro
February 4, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: February 4, 2021, 1:55 pm
© PA Wire/Press Association ImagesThe incident happened on Monday at the Royal British Legion in Dufftown.
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a community larder in a Moray town.

The larder, based at the Royal British Legion on Balvenie Street in Dufftown, was targeted on Monday.

Police confirmed they have now arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident, and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.