Man charged in connection with break-in at Moray community larder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a community larder in a Moray town.

The larder, based at the Royal British Legion on Balvenie Street in Dufftown, was targeted on Monday.

Police confirmed they have now arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident, and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.