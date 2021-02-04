Fire crews leave scene of house blaze in Huntly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fire crews have now left a house in Huntly, which was the scene of an earlier blaze.

A call was received by fire control at 5.46pm with two crews from Huntly and one from Keith sent to the property on Church Street.

Further crews from Aberchirder and Elgin were also turned out.

At the height of the blaze, 23 firefighters were in attendance.

No reports have been received of anyone being trapped or injured in the blaze with all crews stood down by 8.30pm.

One crew is due to return around 10pm to conduct inspections and check for hotspots.

A spokesman said that crews used two breathing apparatus and one jet to combat the blaze.

The fire was initially reported in the chimney of the property before being escalated to a ‘dwelling fire’.

He added: “At 10pm a crew conducted their inspections which found no signs of smothering and left the scene.”