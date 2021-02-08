Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray couple who met amidst the turmoil of the Second World War are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

Mamie and Jack Cree from Keith first clapped eyes on each other at a community dance in Edinburgh in 1944.

During the conflict, Mr Cree – originally from Glasgow – was stationed at the headquarters of Scottish Command, boarding overseas vessels to collect foreign currency.

Aged just 19, his future wife was herself called to serve, leaving her hometown of Keith to take up a role in the pay office in Edinburgh.

Mrs Cree said it was through their love of dancing that brought them together.

She said: “We met at a dance. That’s what we all did in those days.

“They used to run a dance at a place called The Randolph in Edinburgh and we used to go there a lot.

“We loved dancing. We went every night.”

‘We look after one another’

Dancing the nights away in the Scottish capital, the couple’s love blossomed and they were engaged in March 1945.

With Mr Cree in his dress blues and his bride in her white dress, the couple married in Glasgow the following February.

Seven decades on the couple – now 96 and 97 – are celebrating 75 years of marriage.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, the pair will celebrate privately at home with a specially delivered afternoon tea, followed by video calls with their nearest and dearest.

Mrs Cree said: “If someone had told me when I got married I would still be married at 75 years – and still be here – I wouldn’t have believed it.

“Looking back, though, it doesn’t feel like 75 years.

“Jack means a lot to me. We look after one another.”

Her beloved husband added: “I was lucky in the bride I got. She means everything to me.

“There would be a part of me missing without her.”

Their 42-year-old granddaughter, Kirsty Berry, said the doting couple were “meant to be together”.

She said: “It’s amazing. They are so cute together.

“I don’t know what their secret is, but I think a lot of patience is what it comes down to.

“It’s like they were just meant to be together. They are just lovely.

“You can just tell they mean the world to each other.”

The couple are well-respected within their local community.

As a local entertainer, Mr Cree hosted many events, including “Mr and Mrs” evenings, as well as a radio show on Keith community radio in his 80’s.

Meanwhile, his wife was very active in the Woman’s Royal Voluntary Service.

Over the years the couple have also devoted their time to the local church and supported their neighbours with everything from hospital visits to simply keeping folks entertained.

Their grandson Rohan Cree added: “With a great sense of humour and a song and dance waiting for anyone who’d care, my grandfather would keep people entertained while my grandmother would ensure that everyone was looked after.”

Reflecting on their lives together, the Cree’s said the birth of their son, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were among a host of happy occasions.

When asked again about the secrets to a long and happy marriage, the happy couple said the key is working through the good and bad times.

Mrs Cree added: “Everybody has their ups and downs in marriage but you just have to work at it haven’t you.

“I think going through life we all learn as we go along. Life is all one big learning curve.”