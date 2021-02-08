Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray man’s fight to avoid deportation from the UK will be raised directly with the Home Secretary today.

Matthew Jun Fei Freeman arrived in the country in 2003 to study and has lived in the north-east, a community he calls “my home”, since 2012.

However, the Lossiemouth resident has been told he faces being deported to his native China despite him having no family there since both his parents died in 2000.

The mental health campaigner, who co-founded charity Moray Wellbeing Hub, has spent £30,000 on appeals trying to fight the decision without success.

Both Moray MP Douglas Ross and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead have written to Home Secretary Priti Patel to avoid the deportation of the 47-year-old.

More than 4,000 people have also signed a petition in support of Mr Freeman.

Today, Mr Ross will raise the case again directly with the home secretary in the House of Commons to get it reviewed once more.

He said: “Matt is an asset to his local community and is very well educated. He has been trying for years now to secure indefinite leave to remain in this country.

“I am concerned about his welfare if he is sent back to China.

“He has no immediate family there so no reason to return, but he has a network of support here which has been important since he was diagnosed as bi-polar.

“I fear he may not have access to that same level of support if he goes back to China.”

The Home Office has previously told the Press Journal that all visa applications are considered on their “individual merits”.