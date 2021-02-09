Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health campaigners in Elgin fear NHS Grampian has “no intention” of restoring consultant maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Campaign group Keep Mum is also concerned the health board may even be working towards a further downgrade of facilities.

Three labour suites at the highly-respected hospital are currently being refurbished, while a new birthing pool is being created but that investment has failed to put members’ minds at ease.

A staffing crisis forced the NHS to downgrade the unit in the summer of 2018 after long-term recruitment issues came to a head.

Since then, most pregnant women have been transferred to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth, though some deliveries expected to be routine have continued in Elgin.

The Keep Mum group’s spokeswoman Kirsty Watson said: “Work is continuing to reduce the number of labour rooms at Dr Gray’s Hospital from five to two.

“This is evidence NHS Grampian has no intention of restoring the consultant maternity service at Dr Gray’s.

“This development is desperately disappointing in every way.

“Obviously, we are well aware of the ongoing Covid situation and totally appreciate everything being done by the NHS to keep the people of Moray safe.

“But maternity services are, in the words of the Scottish Government, ‘urgent services’ which must be protected during the pandemic.

“Only nine babies were born in Elgin in December and we are now in the midst of the worst winter weather.”

The region’s MSP Richard Lochhead has called for NHS Grampian to release more information about long-term plans.

“Everyone appreciates the current pandemic has to be the focus of the NHS but we need credible evidence of NHS Grampian’s commitment to restoring the service and the roadmap to get us there,” he said.

“I have written in the strongest terms to NHS bosses seeking this and I also hope to speak to the Health Secretary who remains committed to Dr Gray’s.

In a statement, Alasdair Pattinson, general manager of Dr Gray’s, said: “Work is underway to modernise and improve maternity facilities at Dr Gray’s Hospital, to ensure they are equipped for the future.

“During this process, rooms will temporarily be taken out of use to allow them to be upgraded but once work is complete the unit’s current capacity will be maintained.

“We continue to be able to maintain normal service throughout this time.”