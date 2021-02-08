Forres Highland Games cancelled for second year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forres Highland Games has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of spectators pack Grant Park every year in July to enjoy a day filled with top quality and competitive sporting action and traditional music from the Forres and District Pipe Band.

The games are popular each year with tourists from as far afield as Hong Kong, New Zealand and United States travelling to the region for the showpiece event.

Alongside the sporting events, there are usually numerous food and local trade stalls, fairground rides and live music to keep visitors entertained.

The last time spectators flocked to the Moray town for the event was in 2019 – and now the Forres Highland Games have been cancelled again.

That year, a party of 16 dancers from the Dunvegan Dance Academy in British Columbia delivered a special performance after approaching organisers about returning after first visiting five years ago.

This is because last year’s games were cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded and turned everybody’s lives upside down.

However, organisers of the games have now announced coronavirus restrictions mean it cannot go ahead this year.

A statement released by the Forres Highland Games chairman Fred Davidson said: “It is with great disappointment that the Games Trustees have taken the decision to cancel this year’s 2021 Forres Highland Games due to the ongoing uncertainty and restrictions caused by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of all is of paramount importance”

The committee has confirmed the next games is now due to take place in early July 2022.