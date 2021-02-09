Firefighting fashionista whose passion was sparked at Gordonstoun encourages others to join retained service

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A retained firefighter whose passion for the role was sparked while studying at Gordonstoun has urged others to sign up for the service.

Flora Johnston, 23, is currently juggling a postgraduate degree in fashion and textiles with her lifesaving heroics.

Her studies may have taken her first to Edinburgh and now to Galashiels, but she credits her time at the private Moray school, which Prince Charles attended along with other members of the royal family, for her work as a retained firefighter over the last three years.

Miss Johnston said: “I had been a volunteer firefighter at Gordonstoun, which gave me an introduction to the role.

“I never knew how much I loved it until I left Gordonstoun – I realised I really missed it.

“I always heard the sirens going past the student halls here in Galashiels, so decided to find out if I could be a part-time firefighter – it was then I found out about the retained option.”

The fashionista is encouraging others from underrepresented groups to sign up to serve, including women and members of LGBT+ and ethnic communities.

As well as the heroics, retained work can also include prevention efforts such as home safety checks or teaching CPR.

Miss Johnston added: “This can be a scary and challenging job, but the people in the team I’m part of have each other’s backs – you are supported every step of the way.

“I want people to experience what I have experienced because this is such a rewarding job.”

More information about becoming a retained firefighter can be found here.