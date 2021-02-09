Council urges would-be skaters to stay off the ice at Elgin park pond

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Moray Council is warning people not to walk or skate on the pond at Cooper Park in Elgin.

A drop in temperatures has lead to the partial freezing of the water, with snow also coating the popular park and creating picturesque scenes.

Now the council has issued a warning to anyone tempted to skate on the thin ice.

A statement said: “We’re hearing that some folk are taking the snow fun a bit too far and are trying to skate on Cooper Park pond.

“This is not a good idea.

We're hearing that some folk are taking the snow fun a bit too far and are trying to skate on Cooper Park pond. This is not a good idea. In the interests of safety, please do not skate on the pond. Repeat, do not skate on the pond. — Moray Council (@TheMorayCouncil) February 9, 2021

“In the interests of safety, please do not skate on the pond. Repeat, do not skate on the pond.”

It is not known how many skaters have been seen on the ice, however the nearby skate park does remain open for those on wheels.