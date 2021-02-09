Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Pensioners receiving their coronavirus vaccines in Dufftown have faced a queue lasting more than an hour today.

A long line formed outside the town’s Stephen Hospital this afternoon amid freezing conditions.

NHS Grampian has confirmed there were no staffing or supply issues affecting the Speyside venue today.

It is understood that people arriving either early or late due difficulties with the weather may have contributed to the coronavirus vaccine queue in Dufftown.

The wait in Moray comes just days after changes were made at the Elgin vaccination venue due to long queues there too.

NHS Grampian pledged to rearrange vaccine appointments for anyone who chose to return to the warmth of their own home from the Dufftown queue.

© Gordon Lennox / DCT Media

Dufftown patients waited for vaccines with ‘good humour’ in queue

People in the queue were reported to be waiting with “resigned patience and good humour” despite the wait.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Unfortunately, we have seen some long queues at the Dufftown vaccination clinic. We apologise sincerely to anyone affected by this.

“Staff on site are working extremely hard to get people through the clinic as quickly as possible and advising those arriving of the potential waiting time.

“Anyone who chooses not to wait, particularly in light of the current conditions, will be issued with a new appointment.

“Again, we can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are extremely grateful everyone’s willingness to attend their vaccination appointments.”