Charity Moray Baby Bank has received a cash boost after securing a funding grant to buy an electric van.

The north-east charity was awarded £28,000 from SSE’s Beatrice Partnership Fund to buy the vehicle and install a charging point.

The group was formed to supply items including nappies, clothing, buggies and cots to families with newborns who may be otherwise unable to afford them.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the group has been making deliveries to up to five families a week across Moray.

Secretary Ian Sutherland said: “The van is a fantastic asset to the running of the charity and enables us to keep our carbon footprint down, when making deliveries of essential baby items to families across Moray.”

Families who require the support of Moray Baby Bank should contact their midwife, health worker of phone Susan Sutherland from the charity on 07935 223 480.