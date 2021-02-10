Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
PICTURES: Crews work through snow to replace pontoons at picturesque Moray harbour

by David Mackay
February 10, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: February 10, 2021, 7:38 pm
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaContractors have worked in heavy snow showers at Findochty Harbour.
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaContractors removing old pontoons at Findochty Harbour.
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaThe old pontoons were sealed off due to safety concerns.
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaFindochty Harbour is one of Moray most picturesque ports.
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaThe pontoons at Findochty Harbour are being replaced.

Contractors have worked through snow showers to begin work replacing ageing pontoons at Findochty Harbour.

Moray Council finally awarded a £559,000 contract to Dingwall-based Strath Civil Engineering late last year after previous bids to secure grants fell through.

Crews have battled winter weather this week to remove the old berths that had been sealed off due to safety concerns.

The project involves the replacement of the entire pontoon structure at the picturesque port to provide new berths for pleasure and fishing boats.

