PICTURES: Crews work through snow to replace pontoons at picturesque Moray harbour
Contractors have worked through snow showers to begin work replacing ageing pontoons at Findochty Harbour.
Moray Council finally awarded a £559,000 contract to Dingwall-based Strath Civil Engineering late last year after previous bids to secure grants fell through.
Crews have battled winter weather this week to remove the old berths that had been sealed off due to safety concerns.
The project involves the replacement of the entire pontoon structure at the picturesque port to provide new berths for pleasure and fishing boats.
