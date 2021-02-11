Cash incentives to hire young at risk of unemployment in Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cash incentives to incentivise the employment of dozens up youngsters affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Moray have received a £300,000 boost.

Up to £8,000 is being offered to businesses who provide job placements for up to 25 hours a week for 12 months.

Now the Moray Employer Recruitment Initiative has received a funding boost from the Scottish Government to support more than 40 young people.

The scheme is open to support 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of unemployment, including school leavers, with firms able to hire a maximum of two trainees.

Sarah Baxter, programme manager for Developing the Young Workforce in Moray, said: “It is great that we can support businesses financially to help us get young people into the world of work especially considering the significant economic challenges many businesses are facing right now.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to help a young person gain new skills and experiences and we would recommend Moray businesses to seriously consider getting involved.”

Graham Leadbitter, chairman of Moray Council’s economic growth, housing and environmental sustainability committee, said: “There are huge employment challenges for young people as a consequence of the pandemic but with this project we can help a significant number get into employment and support their continued development.

“This is a great opportunity for employers in Moray to support our young workforce to get their career off to a flying start.”

More information is available on the Moray Pathways website, by calling 07929 784910 or by e-mailing moraypathways@moray.gov.uk