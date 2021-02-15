Something went wrong - please try again later.

Campaigners in Portgordon have unveiled a public bench as a permanent tribute so the efforts of locals during the coronavirus pandemic will never be forgotten.

Residents in Moray village banded together in the early days of the global crisis to provide a neighbourly response.

Food deliveries have been organised, volunteers have knitted blankets while others provided tips on growing vegetables at home to provide an alternative focus during lockdown while groups have been cancelled.

Now the Portgordon Fireworks Group has installed a new bench as a permanent tribute so the lengths the community has gone to over the last year in the face of coronavirus will always be remembered.

Committee member Kenny Gunn said: “It’s a thank you to everyone for all the hard work the coronavirus group has done during the pandemic – working together makes things better.

“Volunteers did so well distributing food and running for groceries during the first lockdown and continue to do so, even though the local supermarket recently reopened.

“It’s our second donation to the village after new seats at the primary school, we want to continue supporting the community even though we weren’t able to host our annual display.”