Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Huge blocks of snow have been stacked on top of each other to create an ice bar outside a Keith hotel.

Owner Robbie Martin has been making the most of the freezing conditions in recent days to sculpt the temporary addition to the Ugie House Hotel.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Jason Hedges / DCT Media © Jason Hedges / DCT Media © Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Snow has been compacted down to make frozen bricks to build the massive structure, which is large enough to contain a car.

The chilly walls tower over the heads of pedestrians walking past the car park in the Moray town.

Today Keith youngsters Louis Norgate and Charlie Smith, both 10, stepped inside the makeshift ice bar while enjoying the outdoors.