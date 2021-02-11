Friday, February 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

PICTURES: Huge ‘ice bar’ built outside Keith hotel amid freezing conditions

by David Mackay
February 11, 2021, 5:37 pm Updated: February 11, 2021, 6:22 pm
Louis Norgate and Charlie Smith, both 10, inside the ice sculpture.

Huge blocks of snow have been stacked on top of each other to create an ice bar outside a Keith hotel.

Owner Robbie Martin has been making the most of the freezing conditions in recent days to sculpt the temporary addition to the Ugie House Hotel.

Snow has been compacted down to make frozen bricks to build the massive structure, which is large enough to contain a car.

The chilly walls tower over the heads of pedestrians walking past the car park in the Moray town.

Today Keith youngsters Louis Norgate and Charlie Smith, both 10, stepped inside the makeshift ice bar while enjoying the outdoors.

