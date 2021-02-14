Something went wrong - please try again later.

A worried Moray woman is pleading for youngsters to stay safe after watching in horror as a teenager plunged through thin ice into the freezing River Spey.

The youth got to safety without any injuries on Saturday afternoon, after falling into the waist-deep water at Craigellachie Bridge.

But it came as plummeting temperatures across the north-east and north have led to rivers and ponds freezing, and warnings being issued to stay off the ice.

And Craigellachie resident, Christine Campbell, who spotted three youths walking along the frozen river whilst out walking her dog Hunter, with partner Paul Ettles, has urged people to avoid putting themselves in danger while the cold weather continues.

Fears raised over frozen River Spey

She said she feared the “worst” after seeing the incident unfold.

Miss Campbell told the P&J: “We were walking near the bridge and my partner became really concerned when he saw the youths at around 12.45pm, especially as he knows how dangerous the River Spey can be.

“Most people would have the common sense to know that you don’t go on ice like that.

“My partner Paul saw one of the boys’ foot go through the ice in the river, which gave him a big fright.

“Then, as the boys were coming back towards the side of the river, one guy fell through the ice and the water was up to his waist. He managed to pull himself out but the other boys just laughed.

“It could have been a different situation if he went right under the water.”

She added: “As a mother of three boys, I really dread to think if parents see their kids doing that, it would put the real fear into me.

“I feel really sorry for their parents but hopefully they have heard about it and have a proper word with them to make sure they don’t do something so silly ever again.”

‘Alarmed’

In a statement posted on social media, a Friends of Craigellachie Bridge spokesman said: “We’re extremely alarmed by the following image.

“Our hearts would break if something was to happen to someone’s son or daughter in a moment of sheer madness.

“The river is very deep to the left bank and is extremely fast flowing.”

Moray Council last week warned people not to walk or skate on the pond at Cooper Park in Elgin.

A statement at the time said: ” We’re hearing that some folk are taking the snow fun a bit too far and are trying to skate on Cooper Park pond.

“This is not a good idea. In the interests of safety, please do not skate on the pond.

“Repeat, do not skate on the pond.”

But, over the weekend, more people were seen skating on the ice.

Elsewhere, a 12-year-boy had to be flown by air ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital after being injured in a sledging incident on Banchory Golf Course.