Warning after springer spaniel William is mauled by ‘out of control’ dog in Burghead woods

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Burghead residents have been warned of an “out of control” dog by an owner whose pet, William, was mauled.

Kay Jenks says she has been left in shock after her springer spaniel was twice attacked by an off-the-leash bull terrier as they walked through woodland.

William, who recently turned 11, suffered an injury to his back leg where his attacker seized him.

Mrs Jenks has urged dog walkers in Burghead to watch out for the animal responsible.

Warning to dog owners

She said: “We were out for our lunchtime walk when I became aware of someone shouting at their dog.

“Unfortunately the dog ignored them and went straight for William latching onto his left back leg.

“It was out of control and wouldn’t let go of the leg.

“The owners had another dog and neither of them were on a lead.

“The male owner finally managed to pull the dog away, but while I was on my knees trying to assess the damage to William the dog attack us again.

“It grabbed William’s other leg and wouldn’t let go.

“Eventually the dog was pulled off.

“William was bleeding profusely from the bites, which cut through the muscle and all I could do was use every handkerchief I had in my pocket to try and stem the flow of blood.

“I want others to be aware of the dog. I couldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t speak out to raise the alarm about the situation.”

‘Nerves’ over returning to attack scene

She added: “I am nervous about my dog being attacked again if we return to the woods.

“William is poorly with stitches on both sides of his leg and in his mouth and bruising and scratches to his belly.

“His leg is not aligned and the vet is wondering if soft tissue was damaged, but they will not know for sure unless they take an x-ray.”