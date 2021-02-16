Clear-up expected to last until end of week after ‘worst snow in more than 30 years’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roads bosses across the north-east are continuing to clear snow from rural routes after the “worst winter weather in 30 years”.

Crews have battled massive drifts up to 14ft high on some of the higher routes during the last week as heavy snow combined with strong winds.

Today Moray Council explained it expected to have all of its routes open again by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council says it is now working through a series of pothole repairs caused by the extreme cold weather.

Tackling conditions was ‘scary experience’

Mark Atherton, Moray Council’s roads maintenance manager, said: “It’s been suggested it’s the worst weather in more than 30 years, there were regularly drifts of 10ft on lower roads but in the Tomintoul and Upper Speyside areas they were up to 14ft.

“When the snow blowers were out they were actually being engulfed by snow drifts on each side, which is quite a scary experience.

“It was very challenging, we had a combination of fine dry snow and very high winds, which was really just a perfect storm.

“The big clear-up operation began yesterday and thankfully we have got a lot of roads back to black. Some of the high roads are still closed but we expect them to be open by the middle or end of the week.”

Roads still closed

A93 at Glenshee snow gates

A939 at Lecht snow gates

A939 Gairnshiel to Colnabaichin

A941 Dufftown to Rhynie at Cabrach

B974 at Cairn O’Mount snow gates

B976 Crathie to Gairnshiel

Warnings weather has left roads ‘severely affected’ by potholes

Both Moray and Aberdeenshire councils have paid tribute to the efforts of farmers and contractors in joining the efforts to reopen many of the north-easts roads.

Today both authorities combined to reopen the A920 Dufftown to Huntly road.

However, both have warned many minor roads will continue to be closed, impassable or only able to be used with extreme care.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “In light of the extreme cold weather, road surfaces will be severely affected by pot-holing in places. We are now working through a programme of repairs on a prioritised basis and road users are therefore asked to continue driving with appropriate caution.”