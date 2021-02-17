Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray residents and business owners have been urged to check for burst pipes amid water supply issues following the cold snap.

Extreme weather brought temperatures as low as -23C in the north-east earlier this month.

Scottish Water response teams have been working to ensure the network continues to run as normal in recent days.

However, residents have been urged to do their own checks – while abiding by coronavirus rules – with empty properties, holiday homes, basements and field troughs likely to be most vulnerable.

Outages have been reported in the Dufftown, Keith and Archiestown areas this week as temperatures have increased.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Our teams are targeting the areas with highest flows in order to find and repair any bursts or leaks.

“Any support property owners or members of the public can give us with locating issues is appreciated.

“We would also ask customers to check around their own homes, and any other properties they look after, in order to isolate and repair any burst pipes.

“This will minimise damage and assist us with maintaining supplies for customers across the area.”

People who become aware of burst pipes or leaks should report them online at www.scottishwater.co.uk/report.