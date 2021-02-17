Cannabis farm found inside Moray flat after police called to investigate burst pipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police called to investigate a burst water pipe at a home in Forres found a cannabis cultivation site within the flat.

Officers searched the flat, between High Street and Leask Road, under warrant and, after a three-day presence at the scene, its contents were taken away in a skip by forensics today.

Police were originally alerted to the property, at the High Street end of the alley, on Sunday evening when they were asked to investigate water pouring from part of the building. They subsequently found a growing site for the B-classified drug.

A forces spokeswoman said: “Around 11pm on Sunday, February 14, police were informed of water pouring out a of building in the high street.

“Further enquiries resulted in police officers searching the property under warrant and enquiries are ongoing in respect of this.

“Following enquiries a cannabis cultivation site has been discovered within the property and enquiries are ongoing.

“No arrests have been made.”

The alley houses residential properties, Forres Tackle Shop, a pet shop and pharmacist.