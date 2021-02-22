Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The north and north-east have been told to brace for strong winds from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office to expect gales between 2am and 6pm across Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Orkney.

Shetland is the only part of the north and north-east not covered by the warning.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Western Isles and the Moray coast in the morning before easing through the afternoon.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Heavy rain across Scotland

Tuesday 0600 – 1800 Wednesday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Wcgo95bnfG — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2021

Delays are possible on rail and ferry services with some high-sided vehicles urged to travel slower on more exposed routes.

Ferry operator CalMac has warned that its services to the Western Isles may be subject to late running or cancellation from today into tomorrow.

🔶 AMBER #Uig #Lochmaddy 22Feb Due to high winds, this service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning for heavy rain covering southern parts of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, including Ballater and Kingussie, has also been issued from 6am tomorrow until 6pm on Wednesday.

Fresh amber flood alerts have also been issued by Sepa spanning Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Warnings have been issued that spells of heavy rain, combined with strong wind, are likely to bring disruption during tomorrow and Wednesday with the forecast improving by Thursday.