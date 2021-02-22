Monday, February 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Coronavirus: Community testing site opens in Keith for those not showing symptoms in effort to drive down cases

by David Mackay
February 22, 2021, 1:38 pm
© Supplied by Moray CouncilCommunity Covid testing in Keith has begun.
Community Covid testing in Keith has begun.

Community testing for coronavirus in Moray has begun to try to get a better idea of how it is being transmitted.

The mobile unit has opened at the scout hall on Fife Street in Keith for members of the public not showing any symptoms.

It is hoped that information about those who are not showing signs of Covid-19 but who may still be infectious will help drive down cases across the region.

© Supplied by Moray CouncilStep-by-step community Covid testing in Keith.
© Supplied by Moray CouncilStaff will greet and register you.
© Supplied by Moray CouncilYou'll be asked to blow your nose.
© Supplied by Moray CouncilYou'll be asked to swab your nose.
© Supplied by Moray CouncilAnd your mouth.
© Supplied by Moray CouncilTests will then be processed with results expected within 30 minutes.

Information gathered will help to identify possible chains of community transmission and how they can be broken.

Results are expected to be provided within 30 minutes with information available about benefits and food packages for those who have to self-isolate.

Karen Sievewright, Moray Council’s environmental health manager, said: “Almost one in three people with Covid don’t have symptoms but are still infectious and able to pass the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“By getting tested at a community testing site, you can find out if you are positive and take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus by self-isolating.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps

“Not only are we helping to protect our family, friends and community, if we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and continue to follow the other national measures that are in place, we are that one step closer to getting back to doing the things we are unable to do just now.”

The unit, which is being funded by the Scottish Government, will be in Keith for two weeks from Monday to Friday from 10am to 3.30pm.

People should only attend the unit if they show no Covid-19 symptoms. Those who suspect they have the virus should still contact the NHS to book a test.

More from the Press and Journal