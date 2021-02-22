Something went wrong - please try again later.

Community testing for coronavirus in Moray has begun to try to get a better idea of how it is being transmitted.

The mobile unit has opened at the scout hall on Fife Street in Keith for members of the public not showing any symptoms.

It is hoped that information about those who are not showing signs of Covid-19 but who may still be infectious will help drive down cases across the region.

Information gathered will help to identify possible chains of community transmission and how they can be broken.

Results are expected to be provided within 30 minutes with information available about benefits and food packages for those who have to self-isolate.

Karen Sievewright, Moray Council’s environmental health manager, said: “Almost one in three people with Covid don’t have symptoms but are still infectious and able to pass the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“By getting tested at a community testing site, you can find out if you are positive and take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus by self-isolating.

“Not only are we helping to protect our family, friends and community, if we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and continue to follow the other national measures that are in place, we are that one step closer to getting back to doing the things we are unable to do just now.”

The unit, which is being funded by the Scottish Government, will be in Keith for two weeks from Monday to Friday from 10am to 3.30pm.

People should only attend the unit if they show no Covid-19 symptoms. Those who suspect they have the virus should still contact the NHS to book a test.