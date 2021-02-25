Roadworks take place on the A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Work gets underway on a section of the A96 between Fochabers and Lhanbryde next week.

Surfacing improvements worth £265,000 begin on Tuesday. The project will take place over six nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am, with all work expected to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday March 10, subject to weather conditions. No work is programmed for Friday or Saturday nights.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours. All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in accordance with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be implemented to protect the workers.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £265,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A96. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled adopting Scottish Environment Project Agency (Sepa) approved construction methods and disposal of waste materials to the approved standards.