A virtual exhibition showing the work done so far to replace Lossiemouth’s iconic East Beach bridge has been launched.

Residents, visitors and businesses are being offered the chance to share their views as part of the community engagement process.

The crossing to the sands was closed in July 2019 amid fears it was on the brink of collapse after part of the 100-year-old structure buckled under the weight of sun-seekers.

The Scottish Government has committed to funding a replacement with a £1million contract already awarded to design and build the structure.

However, in the meantime the local economy is suffering from the closure of the bridge, which is the only crossing for visitors to get onto the sand.

Fly-through video number 1 for Lossie's East Beach bridge replacement 👇 Posted by Moray Council on Monday, March 1, 2021

Virtual exhibition crucial in gathering views

The video shows the work completed during phase one of the bridge replacement project funded by the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Scottish Government.

It also details the involvement of the community and local businesses to develop the town, and a flyover of what the replacement bridge could look like.

The public is being asked to submit feedback by noon on Tuesday, March 9 which will be used to support the business case being submitted to Scottish Government to allow work to progress to phase two – design and build.

Subject to funding being secured, it’s anticipated contractors Beaver Bridges could completed the bridge by Spring 2022.

Moray Council’s convener Shona Morrison thanked the community for their involvement so far.

She said: “We know how important a footbridge to the East Beach is for the community of Lossiemouth, for its residents, visitors and also the economic impact.

“This virtual exhibition will be vital in gathering views to allow us to secure funding to move to phase two – designing and building of the bridge.

“Thank you to all who have taken the time to share their thoughts so far; I’d encourage all attendees to feed back after the exhibition so we can deliver a bridge that best suits the needs of the community.”

While Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s Rab Forbes added: “The trust was the major funder for the community engagement survey, the options appraisal and the Economic Impact Assessment, which all contributed to the business case.

“This event will inform the local community of the council’s preferred option, as well as the details of the OA and the EIA.

“For those who are unable to view the virtual event we are trying to source posters and leaflets which will be available to be picked up from selected shops.”