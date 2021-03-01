Moray families encouraged to apply for new Covid hardship payment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Families in Moray who have been facing financial struggles during the pandemic can now apply for a Covid spring hardship payment.

The £100 payment will be made to qualifying low-income families whose children receive free meals in schools or early learning and childcare settings.

Last month, the Scottish Government confirmed the payment as part of a package of measures worth £37.2 million to tackle poverty and inequality across the country.

More than 144,000 children and young people across the country benefited from the £100 Covid winter hardship payment, which was paid to eligible children in primary and secondary school.

The local authority will make payments directly into bank accounts by March 23.

Click here to apply.