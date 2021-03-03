Council tax in Moray to be frozen for the next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Council tax in Moray has been frozen for the next year.

Moray Council confirmed that the charge will remain the same for 2021/22.

Councillors are setting the region’s budget in a meeting today.

They have published a table of charges for the next year:

Band A £881.91

Band B £1,028.90

Band C £1,175.89

Band D £1,322.87

Band E £1,738.11

Band F £2,149.67

Band G £2,590.62

Band H £3,241.03

The Scottish Government will be paying local authorities across Scotland to freeze their council tax.

They will receive cash equivalent to a 3% council tax increase if they freeze it.

Residents in Moray will still have to pay for water and wastewater, which are collected by the council on behalf of Scottish Water.

The figures also do not take into account any council tax reduction, discount or exemption.

More information about these discounts can be found on Moray Council’s website.