A worried Moray pensioner is pleading for a historic family-run estate to chop down two 70ft trees near her home.

Flora Dempster has approached the Altyre Estate – near Forres and home to Clan Cumming – with serious concerns about the high trees.

She was told they were in “sound” condition and estate bosses said they would only cut them down for a price as the project is not essential.

Miss Dempster has been in a 10-month dispute with the estate over getting the trees removed.

Pensioner raises concerns to Altyre Estate over ‘dangerous’ trees

She claims an expert found both of them to be “dangerous” and said they should be removed.

Miss Dempster who has stayed in the property since 1980, told the Press and Journal: “The trees are far too close to the boundary fence and the estate should have planted them a couple of rows back as it is causing problems over my ground.

“My insurance was due on the house in June last year and I told them about the height of the trees. They said the insurance wouldn’t cover that.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT Media

“I had a tree expert come and look at the dangerous trees, which he said would certainly kill me if they came down and he confirmed the trees are in a dangerous state and should be removed.

“So I got in touch with estate and they argued that the trees were fine and said they would only cut them down if I paid them – despite it being on their land.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT Media

‘How does he think I can afford to pay the cost’

She has urged laird Sir Alastair Gordon Cumming, who owns the estate, to take responsibility.

Miss Dempster added: “As a pensioner, how does he think I can afford to pay the cost and they should take responsibility as they planted the trees in the first place.

“I hope this major issue gets solved sooner than later.”

An Altyre Estate spokesman said: “We inspected the trees some time ago and found them to be sound, we offered to cut them down at cost.

“We haven’t seen the insurance companies report so can’t comment on their position.”