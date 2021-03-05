Former Lossie serviceman assessed as ‘potential child killer’ after paying women to sit on babies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An ex-serviceman who paid women to crush babies has been assessed by experts as a potential child killer, a sheriff warned yesterday.

A forensic psychologist said Andrew Kerr posed a “high risk” to the public and his behaviour could lead to children being severely injured or killed.

The former RAF worker told Dundee Sheriff Court that was not happy about the way he had been assessed by forensic psychologist Dr Lorraine Johnstone.

His solicitor John Kilcoyne said: “He is entirely concerned about the views of Dr Johnstone. She indicated he is high risk. Mr Kerr would like to speak to her again.”