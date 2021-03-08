Community asset transfer completed for Forres Town Hall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Campaigners in Moray signed up to the £3 million transformation of a town centre landmark have completed a successful community asset transfer.

The Forres Town Hall is now under Forres Area Community Trust (Fact) ownership.

Fact are set to overhaul the Victorian building’s ageing walls, windows and roof to repair damage as well as undertake internal alterations that will include lifts to the upper floors being installed for the first time.

Space for tiered seating in the hall built in the late 1820s for professional shows and events as well as up to 20 small offices available for rent are poised to be created.

Joanna Taylor, Fact chairwoman, said: “This is tremendous news, and the culmination of a process which began back in 2018.

“We are now moving forward with a major fundraising strategy to raise the £3.4 million estimated overall cost of a regeneration project to bring the community’s vision for the future of Forres Town Hall to life and to act as a catalyst for positive change in Forres and the surrounding area.”

Fact development manager Debbie Herron added: “We are very excited to receive confirmation that Forres Town Hall, an iconic building at the heart of our community, is now in community ownership.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our funders at the Scottish Land Fund, National Lottery Community Fund, and Highlands & Islands Enterprise, and the Community Support Unit and the Community Asset Transfer team at Moray Council who have helped us reach this exciting milestone in the history of Forres Town Hall.”