Rural broadband campaigners liken internet speeds to working in a field

Rural broadband campaigners in the north-east have likened internet speeds in the area to “working in a field”.

The Finderne Development Trust has set up an office surrounded by grazing cows to highlight the reality of internet connections in the area.

The group has been pressing for improvements to be made to the countryside area south of Forres amid concerns unusable broadband is a barrier to people wanting to live there.

‘Unusable broadband as successful as plugging computer into turnip’

Now the rural broadband campaigners have challenged the Scottish Government’s minister for connectivity, Paul Wheelhouse, to work from the remote office to sample to realities internet speeds from the field.

Today Mr Wheelhouse stressed properties not due to receive superfast broadband speeds this year would be offered vouchers to pay for alternatives.

Pery Zakeri, development manager of the trust, said: “We’ve even seen people forced to leave the area because they can’t continue with university studies while living in their family homes because the connectivity is so bad.

© Finderne Development Trust

“There are days when you’d be more successful getting a usable connection by trying to plug your phone or computer into a turnip, or maybe a passing cow. It’s the same story for remote and rural communities across Scotland.

“What we want to show him is that you can have everything you need for a workplace or home office – but in 2021 it’s pretty much worthless without a functioning broadband connection.”

Trust thwarted in attempts to boost rural internet speeds

The Finderne Development Trust, which covers the Moray communities of Rafford, Dunphail and Edinkillie, has previously attempted to establish its community fibre partnership for the 498 properties in the area – before it was ruled out by Openreach.

The trust has since pinned its hopes on the Scottish Government’s R100 programme, which aims to deliver superfast speed to every property in the country by the end of the year.

However, Finderne residents have been told it could take up to five years for the benefits to reach them.

Meanwhile, promised vouchers to help rural families and businesses pay for short-term solutions are yet to be made available.

The Scottish Government has stressed that the contract to bring improvements to broadband speeds to rural and island communities was signed in December.

Mr Wheelhouse added: “We know that some communities still do not have the connectivity they need and deserve.

“That is why we are the only government in the UK committed to providing access to superfast broadband for every home and business in our country and we are investing £579 million in the £600 million Reaching 100% (R100) programme.

“R100 is currently the biggest public sector investment in a single broadband project in the UK and includes £384 million for the north of Scotland area alone – all this despite all regulation and legislative powers over broadband and telecommunications being reserved responsibilities of UK ministers and all market regulation being the responsibility of Ofcom, the UK telecommunications market regulator.”