Huntington’s Disease: Families in Moray to form charity to help fight against genetic illness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Huntington’s Disease campaigners in Moray want to set up a charity to provide more help for families fighting the illness.

A support group has been running in the area for three years to provide advice and encouragement for those affected by the genetic condition that has no cure.

During that time the families have won support from several local businesses.

Now they have agreed to form a charity as a branch of national organisation Scottish Huntington’s Association to properly manage the funds destined to provide vital support.

Member Jock Anderson said: “We feel it’s the right time for this. It could open a lot of opportunities for our members.”

The first meeting of the group will be held online on Thursday, March 18 at 7pm.

Anyone wanting to participate should join the Moray HD Support Group on Facebook or call Mr Anderson on 07748 124784.