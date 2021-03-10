Police seek assistance one month on from Elgin assault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a dog walker was assaulted in Elgin last month.

The incident took place on a public footpath just off the A941 Lossiemouth to Rhynie road behind Thornhill Drive.

A 35-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and physically assaulted around 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 10.

The man fled from the scene and police have been attempting to trace him since.

We’re appealing for the public’s help as we continue to investigate an assault in Elgin one month since the incident… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The man is described as approximately 6ft, of average build and at the time was wearing a black jacket with a snood covering his face.

Constable Danielle Jack, of Elgin Police Station, said: “Since this incident happened we’ve been conducting various inquiries and there’s been an increase in patrols to the area.

“However, one month on, we continue to investigate and we are asking for the local community’s assistance.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.