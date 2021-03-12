Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances in the death of a man near Kinloss Barracks at the weekend.

Officers were called to the B9011 Findhorn to Kinloss road shortly before noon on Sunday following the discovery of a body.

The death of the 28-year-old, who is understood to have been well-known at the Findhorn Foundation and surrounding community, was initially treated as “unexplained” while police searched the area surrounding the scene for clues.

Flowers have been tied to the fence surrounding the Army base this week and a colourful homemade tribute has also been left at the scene.

Rose Moloney, who lives in Findhorn and volunteers for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), has encouraged people to support those who may having difficulties and call for professional help if needed in the hope it might save lives.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

The charity aims to prevent suicides with a focus on helping men, who make up 75% of all people in the UK who take their life.

Mrs Moloney said: “We need to look out for each other. Just a phone call to them or for professional help can help rescue them.

“It’s sad so many young men take their own lives. It’s so upsetting.

“It can make such a difference to someone to know there’s someone there for them.

“Just a phone call can help save people.”

Police carried out investigations at the scene following the discovery of the body of the 28-year-old on Sunday morning.

Officers taped off sections of the military base’s perimeter fence and searched bushes on the nearby footpath.

Police have now confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death following their initial inquiries.

A spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Calm is a charity that helps those experiencing suicidal thoughts through webchats and phone calls. Free support is available to anyone by calling its helpline on 0800 585858 or by using its webcat at www.thecalmzone.net.