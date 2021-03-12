Saturday, March 13th 2021 Show Links
Woman flown to hospital after two-car crash on Moray road

by David Walker
March 12, 2021, 1:44 pm Updated: March 12, 2021, 7:35 pm
A woman has been taken to hospital by helicopter following a two-car crash on a road in Moray.

Police, ambulance, and fire crews attended earlier this afternoon on the A941 Elgin-Dufftown road, near Rothes.

The road was initially closed a mile south of Rothes, but reopened around 3pm.

It is understood that one car went down an embankment and landed on its roof. Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance said they had transported one woman from the scene to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Three ambulances and two fire appliances were on-scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.20pm to a report of a two-car crash on the A941 outside of Rothes.

“The road was reopened at 3pm.

“One woman has been taken to hospital in Aberdeen.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 12.16pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We used cutting gear, chop and blocks and small tools.”