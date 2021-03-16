Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Stagecoach bus driver in Moray has been encouraging passengers to receive their coronavirus vaccine at the venue named after the wife of his former colleague.

The Elgin vaccination unit has been christened the Fiona Elcock Centre, named after a local immunisation nurse who died suddenly late last year.

For 16 years her husband Tony connected communities across the region by driving buses until his death in 2009.

‘Getting coronavirus vaccine was poignant moment’

Elgin-based Stagecoach driver Malcolm Underwood, who worked with and was friends with Tony, has recently visited the Fiona Elcock Centre for his own coronavirus vaccine.

And now he is encouraging others to do the same while also driving buses to the vaccination centre.

Mr Underwood said: “I’ve found the last 12 months an extremely challenging time in my personal life and my work life but getting my vaccination invitation at the Fiona Elcock Centre was a very poignant moment.

“I’m sure it will be the same for more of the drivers in Elgin as Fiona was married to our much loved colleague, Tony.

“Anyone invited to get their vaccination at the Fiona Elcock Centre should absolutely take it.

“The setup is brilliant and the staff are fantastic, I was there for less than 30 minutes. I know both Fiona and Tony would have been extremely proud.”

Stagecoach service to support vaccination rollout

Stagecoach has launched a dedicated V1 shuttle service to the Fiona Elcock Centre on Edgar Road to help people receive their coronavirus vaccine.

The timetable is running every 30 minutes between 10am and 6.30pm from Elgin’s bus station to provide connections from elsewhere.

Stagecoach has stressed it is running enhanced cleaning on the vehicles to ensure travel for the vaccinations is as safe as possible.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter has praised the firm for adding the connection to the vaccine centre to its scheduled timetables.

He said: “The provision of the V1 shuttle bus to support vaccination rollout at the Fiona Elcock vaccination centre is very welcome and is providing a vital link for those reliant on public transport to get to vaccination appointments.

“Support for the vaccination rollout from both the public and private sector is vital to its success, including the important contribution of transport providers like Stagecoach.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are delighted to have the support of the shuttle bus service from Elgin bus station to the vaccination centre on Edgar Road.

“Elgin bus station is the hub for many services across Moray so the shuttle bus leaving from here has linked most locations in Moray to the centre.”