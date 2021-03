Three drivers have been reported for clocking more than 100mph on a major north-east road.

Speed checks were carried out across the region on Wednesday as part of a national crackdown on those flouting the laws.

Three people, aged between 23 and 33, were caught doing more than 100mph on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in areas between Elgin and Fochabers and Kintore and Inverurie.

They have now been reported to the procurator fiscal for dangerous driving.

Another 10 people have also been reported to the fiscal for other speeding offences.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads policing unit in Inverurie, said: “Speed limits are in place ultimately to save lives – by reducing your speed, you give yourself more time to react to unexpected changes on the road. The actions of the minority of irresponsible drivers are putting lives at risk and we will continue to take action to deter this type of behaviour and to improve road safety for all road users.”