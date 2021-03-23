Pupils isolating after Covid detected at Moray school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A small number of pupils are isolating after a case of Covid-19 was detected at a school in Fochabers yesterday.

Moray Council confirmed the case was linked to one class at Milne’s Primary School with some pupils now isolating as a result.

Remote learning will continue for those not able to attend classes until the end of the week – just before the Easter holidays.

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “We have had a Covid case confirmed with links to Milne’s Primary School.

“A number of pupils from one class have been asked to isolate by the Public Health Scotland team through track and trace.

“The school will continue to provide remote learning opportunities to these pupils until the end of the week, after which time the school holidays begin.”