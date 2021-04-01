Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at Anderson’s Care Home in Elgin.

Grant and Freda Munro’s wedding took place at the High Church in Lossiemouth – now St James’ Church – on March 25, 1961, and they have been happily married ever since.

The couple had a brief encounter in the Cooper Park in Elgin before meeting again at the town’s Bishopmill Hall dances in 1958.

During their 60 years of marriage they have raised three children in Brian, Gordon and Morag and have three grandchildren whom they “adore”.

When asked what’s their secret to a happy marriage, they said: “Unconditional love, accept what is, we are best friends, soul mates and we love each other more each day.”

Freda has spent the last few years in Anderson’s Care Home in Elgin while Grant remains at home, so the couple had a short time to mark their wedding anniversary together.

Deputy Lieutenant Joan Cowe, who is a member of staff at Anderson’s Care Home, presented the couple with their cards on behalf of the Queen and the Lord Lieutenant of Moray Major General Seymour Monro, who was unable to congratulate the happy couple in person due to strict Covid restrictions.

Mrs Cowe said: “Freda and Grant were quite overwhelmed by it all.

“They were later surprised by playing a personal song that is significant to them, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

“It’s a beautiful thing to witness two lovely people obviously still very much in love after all these years.

“It was a very touching .”‘