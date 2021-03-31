Something went wrong - please try again later.

A derelict Lossiemouth property that has come under attack from vandals and suffered a number of fires could soon be demolished.

The house on Prospect Terrace, overlooking the East Beach, has been reduced to a shell since its final residents died in the 1990s.

Ownership was passed to the couple’s son, who was understood to be living in the US, but it has deteriorated ever since.

At one point it was feared he too had died after contact with the council ceased, but it is understood he has reengaging through a solicitor in recent years.

Now it is to make way for a new home after a successful compulsory purchase process undertaken by Moray Council.

It began what would be a three year battle to purchase the building in November 2017.

The Scottish Government eventually approved the compulsory purchase, with Brae Lossie then offered for sale in December.

Now Tulloch of Cummingston has submitted a planning application on behalf of applicants Alfie and Lorraine Morrison to get rid of the building and create a two storey house with sandstone features in its place.

A report lodged with Moray Council planning chiefs suggests demolition of the existing building is the only option.

It reads: “Moray Council recently completed a compulsory purchase and placed the property on the open market.

“The existing property on site does not lend itself to renovation due to the poor condition of the structure.

“A site like Brae Lossie only comes along once in a blue moon and should be taken full advantage of in terms of maximising its potential.”

Delight over plans for new home at Brae Lossie

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe welcomed the plans, describing the site as it is as an “eyesore”.

“It has been a long haul, especially with the difficulty of dealing with the previous owner and residents raising concerns over developers turning the property into several flats,” he said.

“I’m delighted we will finally see an end to this saga and really happy it will be turned into a family home for locals.

“The drawings of the proposal look stunning and what a view the family will get towards the town’s East Beach.”