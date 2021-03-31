Moray man was trapped in ‘sting’ set up by paedophile hunting group

A Forres man was snared by a paedophile hunting group after trying to groom young girls to send him indecent photographs of themselves.
But they were decoys from the “Hunting Online Predators Everyday” group, known as ‘Hope.’ It was only when a “sting operation” was being planned to confront Kevin Johnston with their evidence, hunters realised he was their target in two separate decoy missions.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe