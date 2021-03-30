Missing Moray man traced safe and well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 69-year-old man reported missing in Moray has been traced.

Blake Bromilow from Burghead was last seen at around 2pm today in the town.

Police appealed to the public as they tried to find him.

The force has now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.