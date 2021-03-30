Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Missing Moray man traced safe and well

by Cheryl Livingstone
March 30, 2021, 8:41 pm Updated: March 30, 2021, 9:11 pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandBlake Bromilow
Blake Bromilow

A 69-year-old man reported missing in Moray has been traced.

Blake Bromilow from Burghead was last seen at around 2pm today in the town.

Police appealed to the public as they tried to find him.

The force has now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.