Missing Moray man traced safe and well

A 69-year-old man reported missing in Moray has been traced.
Blake Bromilow from Burghead was last seen at around 2pm today in the town.
Police appealed to the public as they tried to find him.
The force has now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.
