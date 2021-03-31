Police believe car was deliberately set alight in Moray village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately set alight in a Moray village.

Emergency services were called to Glenesk Road in Lhanbryde at about 10.50pm yesterday.

The BMW involved in the incident was reduced to a shell in the blaze.

A police spokesman said: “No-one was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”