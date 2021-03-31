Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Police believe car was deliberately set alight in Moray village

by David Mackay
March 31, 2021, 1:38 pm
Police have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately set alight in a Moray village.

Emergency services were called to Glenesk Road in Lhanbryde at about 10.50pm yesterday.

The BMW involved in the incident was reduced to a shell in the blaze.

A police spokesman said: “No-one was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

