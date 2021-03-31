Gorse fire in Moray that burned for more than six hours was started deliberately

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A large gorse fire that burned for more than six hours in Kingston was started deliberately.

Police confirmed that they were investigating the blaze in the Moray village and were treating it as “wilful.”

Dozens of firefighters battled the gorse fire at Kingston Beach for more than six hours yesterday after being called out just after 3.30pm.

Six appliances, a water carrier, and a wildfire unit also attended the incident.

Huge flames could be seen from Kingston beach with the fire being described as “5m deep” at its worst.

A stop message was received just after 9.35pm.

PC Boyle, of the Lossiemouth Community Policing Team, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of the fire however we are now treating the fire as wilful.

“We are appealing for anyone who has information or who was in the vicinity at the time of the outbreak of fire to contact police.”

© Supplied by DCT Jason Hedges

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.

Alternatively, calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.