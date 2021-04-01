Something went wrong - please try again later.

Controversial convenience store plans for Hopeman have been rejected after more than 160 objections.

Developers Springfield Real Estate Management and the Co-op retailer wanted to demolish the former garage and petrol station in the Moray village to make way for the shop – as well as a separate light industrial unit and two blocks of flats.

However, the proposals attracted a furious response from locals who have been fiercely opposed to projects south of Forsyth Street for several years.

Residents submitted 165 letters to try and block the plans but five representations backing the development were also received with some saying it would “tidy up” a prominent site.

‘No need for more housing land in Hopeman’

Moray Council has now rejected the plans due to there being “no need” for extra housing land in the village with further concerns the proposed design of the shop would not fit in with the surroundings.

Yesterday Jeff Povoas, a member of Hopeman Planning Watch, explained he was “chuffed to bits” now the convenience store bid had been rejected but feared the plans may still re-emerge.

The Co-op has confirmed the developer is currently considering its “next steps”.

Mr Povoas said: “We’re obviously very happy. The view locally was that it went against so many of the council’s policies.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

“The area between Burghead and Lossiemouth has been designated as a ‘special landscape area’ so the coastal feel of it is not eroded.

“The council’s LDP (local development plan) effectively said there should be no further development to the south of Forsyth Street, which is the main road – there’s other land at the west end of the village for housing.

“There’s already some good established businesses on Harbour Street. It was felt that this might take business away from them to the point they might go under after being there for many years.”

Controversial history of proposed convenience store site

Concerns about developments south of Hopeman have existed since Springfield Properties submitted plans to build 700 homes on the site in 2006, which would have doubled the size of the village at the time.

The Elgin-based firm later bowed to public opinion and scaled back the proposals to just 66 homes – before they were eventually rejected.

In 2017 Moray Council rejected a separate application from Springfield Properties for 22 affordable homes on land south of Forsyth Street, proposals which attracted about 250 applications.

However, this time the decision was overturned by the Scottish Government due to the “urgent” need for affordable properties in the area.

Moray Council has since added the properties to its own housing stock to reduce the waiting list for homes, which currently has a backlog of 3,500 applications.

The latest application would have included the Co-op store on Forsyth Street with two blocks containing a total of eight flats at the rear.

Moray Council officials concluded the buildings would not fit with their surroundings.

A report from planning officer Lisa Macdonald said: “There is no need for additional housing land in Hopeman and the proposed flats would lead to a loss of employment land within the village.

© Springfield Real Estate Management

“The application has failed to demonstrate that the proposed retail unit will not adversely impact the distinctive character or vitality and viability of Hopeman.

The design of the proposed retail unit is not considered to be of sufficiently high standard to fit with the distinctive character of the settlement or the SLA (special landscape area).

“Furthermore the proposal has not provided satisfactory arrangements in relation to road safety, access, servicing, road drainage, parking or EV charging.”

Yesterday the Co-op explained it hoped the future of the plans were being considered by Springfield Real Estate Management.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re disappointed in the outcome of the planning application, as we were looking forward to serving and supporting the community.

“Our understanding is that the developer who submitted the planning application is now looking at next steps.”