Campaigners in Lossiemouth reach out to set five-year plan for community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Campaigners in Lossiemouth are reaching out to plot the next five-year plan to shape the coastal community.

The local development trust has come to the end of its previous blueprint for the town.

During that time the group and other organisations has achieved targets of securing the future of access to the East Beach with a replacement bridge due to be built, has secured land to build a skate park and supported efforts to build a new pavilion at Marine Park among others.

Now the trust has opened its arms to locals once again to set the objectives for the next five years.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Development officer Fiona Birse said: “Coming out of Covid we really want to look forward at what people want to see in the town.

“It’s not just for people who live in Lossie either though. It’s also for people who maybe just come for the day and have an ice cream. What sort of amenities would these people like to see too?

“The first five-year plan led to a range of projects which were either delivered or are well on the way to being completed now.

“It doesn’t have to just be about what the trust can do though. It might be things they want to see from Moray Council or other organisations.”

What else was achieved in previous five-year plan?

Other achievements from the first five-year plan in Lossiemouth include the launch of the annual Seafest, which attracts about 4,000 people.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on redeveloping the Station Park area and establishing a cycle route between the town and Hopeman.

Donna Milne, vice-chairwoman of the trust, said: “We are proud with what has been achieved in the last five years due to the dedication of the board and the support of the community.

“Completing the survey will enable the trust to plan the next five years.”

Secretary Michael Burns added: “Completing the survey will ensure that the trust has the information to address the issues that are important to the whole community in the next five years.”

The survey is available online on the trust’s website with paper copies available at the Co-op on Coulardbank Road.