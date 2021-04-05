Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Crash between lorry and car closes A98 between Fochabers and Portgordon

by David Walker
April 5, 2021, 9:27 am Updated: April 5, 2021, 12:06 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

A crash between a car and a lorry has shut the A98 between Portgordon and Fochabers.

Emergency services were called to the road at about 8.30am on Monday morning.

Four fire appliances attended the incident and made the vehicles safe before leaving the scene.

The road has been closed, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It is not yet known if there are any serious injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.