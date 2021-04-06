Impressive nine-bedroom mansion in Elgin could be yours for more than a £1m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A historic mansion is up for sale in Elgin– and could be yours for the princely sum of £1 million.

North College House includes nine bedrooms, an adjoining cottage, a private clinic plus a five-car garage, and a 400-year-old Yew Tree.

The property is situated in the heart of Elgin on King Street and neighbours Elgin Cathedral.

The home is one of Moray’s most notable residential homes, with some of the property dating back to the 13th century.

It is a B-Listed building and overlooks Cooper Park, offering scenic views of the premises.

The main house offers accommodation situated over three floors and includes five public rooms, five double bedrooms (three of which are en-suite), a bathroom, family kitchen, and home office.

All in all, the garden extends to about 1.7 acres and is enclosed by a stone wall and a fence which provides security and privacy.

The mansion grounds are mostly lawns, with various flower beds, herbaceous borders, and mature trees, which includes a Yew Tree which is believed to be more than 400 years old.

A large five-car garage is also located there, along with off-street parking for up to seven vehicles.

Additional properties

An adjoining, integral cottage known as the Wing is also included in the sale.

It is currently rented out on a Saturday for £795 a month and is completely self-sufficient with its own private drive and entrance.

However, it could easily form part of the main house as there is an interconnecting door from the sitting room.

In it, there are two more public rooms, a dining hallway, four more double bedrooms, a home office, and a family bathroom and kitchen.

It also includes a garden and more off-street parking.

A private clinic is also part of the property and is currently used by the Moray Osteopaths and was added as an extension by the current owners.

It comprises three separate practice rooms, a reception area, toilet, and store cupboard.

This part of the building can also be accessed separately and could be used to further establish a business from home, or be turned into additional residence if planning permission was asked for.

You can view the property here.