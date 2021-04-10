Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray community brass band is on a mission to remove financial barriers for people learning how to play music.

Moray Concert Brass has now received £7,500 from the National Lottery Community Fund and £4,100 from the Berry Burn Windfarm fund to start their own collection of instruments for members to borrow.

Band founder and musical director Glenn Munro says the grants will help in ensuring the no matter the financial situation, people don’t miss out on joining the band.

This comes as musical instruments continue to be very expensive, with a BBb bass Tuba costing in the region of £4,400.

The band for many years supported hundreds of young people through Moray Council’s music instruction service and held regular concerts across the region raising money for local charities.

‘We believe in ability to play not pay’

Last year, the group became a “community band” and gained charitable status after Mr Munro took early medical retirement from his position as a council musical instructor as he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Mr Munro said: “Now we are a community band we would like anyone, of any age, who would like to join us to get in touch.

“We are extremely grateful for these very generous grants which have got us off to a great start in building a library of instruments for band members to use.

“We want to make sure that anyone, no matter what their financial situation, can join us.

“We believe in ability to play, not pay.

“Even if you have not played for a while or are a fairly new player, there is a place for you in our band, so come and join us.”

Hopes of autumn return

Lockdown has curtailed their concerts, but the band are hopeful this year will bring some reprieve from restrictions and allow them to practice together once more.

Mr Munro added: “We hope that we will be able to return to in-person rehearsals in the autumn but until then we are meeting up online, with players able to play along to pieces and enjoy making music together albeit remotely.”

People interested in joining or sponsoring the band can contact Glenn on 07772 765920 or glennmunro42@gmail.com